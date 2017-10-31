Nearly $30,000 grant funds Woolmarket Elem. fitness program

After receiving a nearly $30,000 from the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation, Woolmarket Elementary students and faculty are preparing to celebrate.

Wednesday, the school will dedicate its new Project Fit America equipment, which was built with the grant money.

The project includes seven outdoor fitness stations, indoor P.E. equipment, classroom curriculum, training for coaches, and ongoing support for the elementary school.

“The health and wellness of our students is vital to the future of Mississippi,” said Sheila Grogan, Executive Director of the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation. “We are confident Woolmarket Elementary students will benefit from this program and from making health and fitness a regular part of their lives.”

The BCBS Foundation has provided more than $6 million in grant funding to 240 schools.

