Trick-or-treat safety tips from Gulfport police

Little ghouls and goblins will soon take to the streets of South Mississippi to trick-or-treat on this Halloween night. With bags and buckets in hand and treats on their minds, this annual ritual is meant to be fun, but it can also pose some dangers.

Gulfport police have some tips to make sure the fun time doesn’t turn sour:

Be sure older children take friends and younger children are accompanied by a trusted adult when trick-or-treating

Accompany younger children to the door of every home they approach and make sure parents and guardians are familiar with every home and all people from which the children receive treats

Teach children to never enter a home without prior permission from their parents or guardians

Teach children to never approach a vehicle, occupied or not, unless they know the owner and are accompanied by a parent or guardian

Make sure all children wear reflective clothing and carry a glow stick when out at dusk and at night

Make sure children are able to see and breathe properly and easily when using facial masks. All costumes and masks should be clearly marked as flame resistant

Teach children to never approach a home that is not well lit both inside and outside

Teach children to stay alert and remember any suspicious incidents and report them to their parents, guardians, and/or the proper authority

Teach children if anyone tries to grab them to make a scene; loudly yell “this person is not my father/mother/guardian,” and make every effort to get away by kicking, screaming, and resisting

Families may want to organize or attend parties at home, in schools, or in community centers as a good alternative to trick-or-treating

Print out a map of the area you plan on trick-or-treating and highlight the route. Place a copy in each child’s bag in case they are separated from the group

In addition to the safety tip Gulfport police say they will be ramping up patrols in neighborhoods to keep everyone safe while they are out trick-or-treating.

