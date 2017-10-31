Cable One hosting Buddy Bags Donation Drive

Regardless of the amount of time a child spends in foster care, it can sometimes be a traumatic experience.

Without everyday items that may bring them comfort, some children only arrive at their temporary homes with a grocery bag containing some of their belongings. To help them make an easy transition, Cable One is hosting a Buddy Bag Donation Drive.

The cable company has purchased 100 duffel bags and is requesting the following new, and gender neutral items:

stuffed animals

activity/coloring books, fleece blankets

hygiene kits (toothbrush, toothpaste, floss, comb, lotion

Donations may be dropped off at Cable One Offices in Biloxi (786 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.) and Pascagoula (5100 Macphelah Road).

For more information about the initiative, visit www.BuddyBagsMS.com.

