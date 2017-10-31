MGCCC has begun a search to find a replacement for head football coach Chad Huff

On December 20, 2013 Chad Huff was hired to continue the winning tradition at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He had some big shoes to fill when Steve Campbell left the Bulldogs program to become head football coach at Central Arkansas.

Huff had served as offensive coordinator under coach Campbell at MGCCC. Over 10 seasons, the Bulldogs won the 2007 NJCAA National Championship, captured 3 State Championships, and 7 South State titles.

Huff would coach MGCCC for four seasons, posted 26 wins and 14 losses. His 2015 team captured MACJC Championship and the Bulldogs.

On Tuesday Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Athletic Director Steven Campbell Jr. announced that the school was parting ways with Huff.

"I am very appreciative of the effort Chad has put into leading the Gulf Coast football program, "said Campbell.

He says an immediate search to replace Huff is underway. When it comes to the Bulldogs coaching staff, the new head coach will determine which, if any, of the present members would be retained. Many of the Bulldogs assistants have been with the program for many years. Defensive coordinator Steve Davis just completed his 14th season in Perkinston. Defensive backs/special teams coach Steven Moore, a former Stone High and Ole Miss standout, completed his 15th season at MGCCC. He was a defensive back in the NFL for 11 seasons.

In 2014 Huff guided the Bulldogs to 8 wins and 2 losses, 5 and 1 in the MACJC South Division. in 2015, the Bulldogs ran off 8 wins in 11 games and captured the South Division title with a 5-1 record.

In 2016 MGCCC was 5 and 5 and 4 and 2 in the South Division.

Mississippi Gulf Coast closed out the 2017 season with a 5-4 record and were 3 and 3 in the South Division standings. After cracking the post-season for ten straight seasons, the Bulldogs will be staying home this season.

Coach Huff had a tough time with East Mississippi this past season and dropped a 49-10 decision to the Lions. Rival Pearl River upset the Bulldogs 31-27 two weeks ago and last weekend Jones beat MGCCC 38-24.

We wish Coach Huff all the best. He's a great person and I'm sure he land back on his feet in the very near future.

