Apollo 4 Command Module lands at INFINITY Science Center

November 9th marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 4 mission, and kicks off the start of the 50th anniversaries of the Apollo missions that followed. (Photo source: INFINITY)

Just in time for the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 4 mission, a piece of the historic space journey is now in South Mississippi.

The Apollo 4 command module is now part of the permanent display at INFINITY Science Center. It's on loan from the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air & Space Museum.

