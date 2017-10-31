Tips to keep pets safe on Halloween

Veterinary offices can get pretty busy after holidays like Halloween that bring a lot of people out and about and make sweet treats easily accessible. (Photo source: WLOX)

It’s Halloween, which means lots of candy is available. That means danger for pets. We have a few tips on how to keep your pets safe in the middle of all the fun.

Veterinary offices can get pretty busy after holidays like Halloween that bring a lot of people out and about and make sweet treats easily accessible. There are things that pet owners and homeowners can do to be responsible and safe while still having fun.

First, experts say animals should be put up in a safe place, away from possible Halloween pranksters. Dr. Ann Ladner, at Saucier Veterinary Hospital, said one of the biggest culprits for sick animals is candy.

“Of course, the chocolates are going to be the most concerning. That is probably one of the more common things you’ll see,” said Ladner. “Then, of course, a lot of the artificial sweeteners and any use of sugars in general are dangerous for certain patients. Diabetics in general and then, of course, older or younger pets will be more at risk for stomach problems from ingestion of anything that’s not their normal diet.

Ladner said if your animal does get into candy and become sick, it’s best to call an emergency animal hospital. She said there are also over the counter remedies that could help in a pinch, like Pepto-Bismol in a small dose depending on the weight of your animal.

