Pass Christian running back Tionne Frost ready to pound the turf against Florence on Friday

Head Coach Casey Wittmannn and his 5 and 5 Pass Christian Pirates face their next challenge Friday night at 7, on the home turf, a Class 4A playoff showdown with 7 and 4 Florence.

Running back Tionne Frost will play a major role. The 6-foot-1, 230 pound junior has powered his way for 1,307 yards rushing with 14 touchdowns.

Frost said, "I just do what I can. I'm not really worried about stats. I just do my job."

Coach Wittmann said, "He worked really hard in the summer to make him the ballplayer he is right now. He's really feeling good about himself right now."

When Frost missed a game, coach Wittmann said his absence in the lineup left a huge gap.

"In the game we didn't have him it really showed, "stated Wittmann, "When he's in there we're a difference type of team. Our kids love blocking for him. He's got some good things in store for him for sure."

Last year Pass Christian dropped a first-round playoff game to Poplarville. The Pirates are hoping to advance further in the playoffs in 2017.

Wittman said, "This year we want to get in there and make some noise. Our senior's are committed to that goal and our kids are following suit.."

The Florence-Pass Christian game will be one of the featured games on the Friday Night Football Showdown."

