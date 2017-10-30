Would Coach Dan Mullen leave Mississippi State for Florida?

In nine years Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen has uplifted the Bulldogs football program into a competitive member of the Southeastern Conference.

His 2017 team has 6 wins and 2 losses, having won three straight and they should extend that streak, hosting UMass on Saturday in Starkville.

The No. 20 Bulldogs dominated Texas A&M in College Station on Saturday.35 to 14 and can make a bigger statement in a couple of weeks when Mississippi State battles No. 1 Alabama.

With the firing of Jim McElwain, Mullen's name has been mentioned as a prime candidate for the Florida Gators head coaching job. Mullen served as the Gators offensive coordinator from 2005 through the 2008 season and Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin served in the same capacity at Mississippi State and was Mullen's boss.

But would Mullen want to deal with the pressures of rebuilding the Gators into a national contender and the headaches of coaching one of the elite jobs in college football?

At Monday's weekly news conference, Mullen responded to the Florida rumors.

"I'm in a great position here, "Mullen said. "I think we've been able to build this program. I've had my hand in how this facility has been built. We've been able to recruit the type of players we want to recruit into our system. I have unbelievable support from our athletic director, you know who's also a coach, so has a great understanding of what we're trying to do."

Mullen can remain in Starkville as long as he wants by winning eight and nine games every year. If he were to coach a program like Florida, those fans would not be satisfied with eight or nine victories.

Mullen said, "I might be one of the most fortunate coaches in the country with our president of the university who was a football player. I'm really happy here. If you look at what we have at the program with the administration and the direction this program is heading in right now. We're building for a great future right now at Mississippi State with a young football team."

Mullen is also living comfortably with an annual salary of $4.8 million.

Coach Mullen is no fool and I'm sure his agent is willing to set-up an interview with the Gators. In the end, Mullen will get a pay raise, most likely a contract extension to remain at Mississippi State.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.