'Why did you stop me': Man claims police held family at gunpoint

Little ghouls and goblins will soon take to the streets to trick-or-treat on this Halloween night. With bags and buckets in hand and treats on their minds, this annual ritual is meant to be fun, but it can also pose some dangers.More >>
Little ghouls and goblins will soon take to the streets to trick-or-treat on this Halloween night. With bags and buckets in hand and treats on their minds, this annual ritual is meant to be fun, but it can also pose some dangers.More >>
Without everyday items that may bring them comfort, some children only arrive at foster homes with a grocery bag containing some of their belongings.More >>
Without everyday items that may bring them comfort, some children only arrive at foster homes with a grocery bag containing some of their belongings.More >>
The former mayor sent us video of him paddling the young suspect while waiting for police to arrive.More >>
The former mayor sent us video of him paddling the young suspect while waiting for police to arrive.More >>
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College parted ways with head football coach Chad Huff on Tuesday.More >>
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College parted ways with head football coach Chad Huff on Tuesday.More >>
The good news from coast business leaders is the health of the overall coastal economy is "incredibly resilient." The bad news? New data shows there is a "looming problem" the coast must overcome: Employment is flat and there aren't enough new, high paying jobs.More >>
The good news from coast business leaders is the health of the overall coastal economy is "incredibly resilient." The bad news? New data shows there is a "looming problem" the coast must overcome: Employment is flat and there aren't enough new, high paying jobs.More >>
Up to six are dead and several more injured when a man driving a truck deliberately ran over cyclists on a bike path in Lower Manhattan.More >>
Up to six are dead and several more injured when a man driving a truck deliberately ran over cyclists on a bike path in Lower Manhattan.More >>
Two New York City police detectives are accused of threatening an 18-year-old woman with arrest over a bottle of prescription pills, handcuffing her, driving her around and then raping her, authorities said Monday.More >>
Two New York City police detectives are accused of threatening an 18-year-old woman with arrest over a bottle of prescription pills, handcuffing her, driving her around and then raping her, authorities said Monday.More >>
A mother admitted to using an extension cord to beat and choke her 10-year-old, but she said he was the one who stabbed and killed himself with a kitchen knife.More >>
A mother admitted to using an extension cord to beat and choke her 10-year-old, but she said he was the one who stabbed and killed himself with a kitchen knife.More >>
Court documents reveal new information about a shooting that happened in the 3200 block of 68th Street in Lubbock on the morning of Monday, October 23, 2017.More >>
Court documents reveal new information about a shooting that happened in the 3200 block of 68th Street in Lubbock on the morning of Monday, October 23, 2017.More >>
Investigators say the suspect shot the young man several times, then reversed his truck, running over the couple. Police later found the man inside his truck, where they say he took his own life.More >>
Investigators say the suspect shot the young man several times, then reversed his truck, running over the couple. Police later found the man inside his truck, where they say he took his own life.More >>
The suspect and young mother asked the judge to extend her curfew by an hour and a half, so she can take her daughter trick-or-treating.More >>
The suspect and young mother asked the judge to extend her curfew by an hour and a half, so she can take her daughter trick-or-treating.More >>
A United States Navy Sailor from Indian Trail and his pregnant wife are currently recovering in the hospital after an alleged shooting incident Saturday night.More >>
A United States Navy Sailor from Indian Trail and his pregnant wife are currently recovering in the hospital after an alleged shooting incident Saturday night.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.More >>