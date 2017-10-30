'Why did you stop me': Man claims police held family at gunpoint

Although he currently lives in California, Kelvin Fairley and his family are in town to check out renovations on their Gulfport home.

But after neighbors mistakenly thought someone was trying to burglarize the home, Fairley says a run-in with law enforcement has left the family of five shaken.

Just a few minutes after leaving the home, they were stopped by Gulfport police officers. Kelvin says that although he repeatedly asked why he was being stopped, he was simply told to be quiet.

"I turn around say, 'What's this about why did you guys stop me,' said Kelvin. "'Shut the **** and turn around. We ask all the questions.' So at that point, I keep asking of course because my wife and kids are in the car," said Fairley.

That's when police reportedly placed him and his wife Natasha in handcuffs, and held everyone - including his children - at gunpoint.

"I'm watching my 9-year-old daughter bawling her eyes out, saying she wanted her daddy, and sorry....it was rough. It was hard," he added.

When he and Natasha went to the department to voice their concerns, the couple felt even more disrespected.

"All I wanted him to do was hear me out, and I would have went home, and I would have been okay with that. Wasn't really expecting this to escalate to this point. I just wanted to file a formal complaint. I didn't know I was going to be treated like a piece of trash when I went to the police department," Kelvin said.

Natasha added, "It's supposed to be the other way around; innocent until proven guilty. And that's certainly not how we felt."

The couple has not filed a formal complaint at this time. However, the Gulfport Police Department is aware of the allegations, and issued the following statement on Monday:

"The Gulfport Police Department has been made aware of an allegation of officer misconduct. While no formal written complaint has been filed, we take any such allegation seriously. The incident in question is currently under investigation. Once the investigation is complete we will provide a more detailed statement."

