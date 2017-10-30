City of Gulfport selects 2017-18 Mayor's Youth Council

The Gulfport Mayor's Youth Council has 27 fresh faces ready to put in work across the city.

On Monday, the City of Gulfport announced the 2017-18 class. The goal of the organization is to give students in grades 9th-12th a chance to learn how the government works, as well as to provide input on community issues.

According to its Facebook page, "members of the Mayor’s Youth Council have numerous opportunities to develop their personal leadership skills through community service by acting as a catalyst for youth engagement in community matters, through advocacy and education efforts and by representing their peers in the development and adoption of public policy."

