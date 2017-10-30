Pascagoula PD motorcycle officer injured in crash

A Pascagoula Police Department motorcycle officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being knocked off his motorcycle in Ocean Springs.

Officials tell us the officer was escorting a funeral procession on Hwy. 90 when a car pulled in front of him near Washington Ave. Witnesses said the officer ran into the back of the car.

According to police, the officer was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital to be treated for a broken wrist and possible hip injuries. One person in the car was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

