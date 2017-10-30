Darker days ahead as Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday

"Fall Back" is this weekend when we will gain an hour of sleep on Sunday morning.

From the 1st day of fall to the 1st day of winter, we lose about 2 hours of daylight. After the time change, sunrises are late & sunsets are quite early.

Daylight Saving Time ends on November 5. At 2 A.M. we "fall back" one hour.

November's first weekend will bring the final day of Daylight Saving Time. On Sunday, Nov 5, we "fall back" to Standard Time.

Don't forget to set your clocks back one hour before heading to bed on Saturday. And enjoy the extra hour of sleep.

Why does time change this weekend? Why do we have to switch time each year? Click here for answers.

"Thanks to technology, most clocks these days will fall back automatically," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "But, you may still have to manually set the one sitting on your desk, or the clock on the microwave or oven, perhaps even the one in your car or, dare I say, VCR."

In the coming weeks, we can expect longer nights and shorter days.

From the start of fall to the start of winter, we lose two hours of daylight. But, once Daylight Saving Time ends, the evening sky will become dark quite early.

"The year's earliest sunsets of the year occur in early December," Williams said. "In South Mississippi, our sky will grow dark during the 4 o'clock hour, setting around 4:55 pm in late November and early December."

"Keep in mind that if we didn't fall back and just stayed in Daylight Saving Time all year, the sun would not rise until almost 8:00 am around the start of winter," said Williams. "And if we don't spring forward and just stay in Standard Time all year, the sun would rise before 5:00 am around the start of the summer season."

Days will continue to shorten as we approach the beginning of winter, the winter solstice, which occurs on December 21 this year.

The shortest day of the year occurs on the winter solstice with only about 10 hours of daylight.

Then, after the winter solstice, days will gradually get longer and longer leading up to the summer season.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.