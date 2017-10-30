Old Glory Relay runs through South MS

As many as 10,000 people are expected to be involved with the relay, including veterans from right here in South Mississippi. (Photo source: WLOX)

The star-spangled banner is making its way across the nation in a unique way. It all started in Seattle, WA on Sept. 11. Now, the journey has brought the American flag through South Mississippi.

It’s called the Old Glory Relay, and Team Red, White, and Blue is helping make it happen. It’s an effort to bring veterans, active duty military personnel, and civilians together to bring awareness to the issues veterans face.

"Veterans like to get out and go do things together," said Mark Jenkins, an Air Force veteran who pledged to run two miles in each state with the flag throughout the run.

“The cause is red, white, and blue. It’s for our veterans. People don’t realize what they go through and what they’ve been through. It’s awesome just to represent them,” said veteran Ronnie Freeman.

"Veterans do matter. We have issues, we have things that need to be addressed. And hopefully this kind of exposure will at least educate some people, or get them interested so that they'll want to find out," said veteran Wesley Rose.

Tori Moffitt, with Team RWB, said the relay serves a noble purpose when it comes to the treatment of veterans.

"This is just getting out into the communities and saying, we're here, we support you. It's always important for the veterans to know they're supported," said Moffitt.

The relay is scheduled to end on Veterans Day in Tampa, FL. The next big stop for the group is in Mobile, AL.

