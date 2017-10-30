Jackson County will aid cities with Nate debris removal

More than three weeks after the storm, streets in the four municipalities are still overloaded with tree limbs, branches, and other storm-related debris. (Photo source: WLOX)

Streets in all four Jackson County cities are still littered with debris from Hurricane Nate more than three weeks after the storm. But, help is now on the way. County supervisors voted Monday to lead the charge when it comes to getting rid of the ugly piles of junk. That news is being met with relief by residents.

Pat Weaver walked her dog past piles of debris in Ocean Springs. She wants them gone because of the impression they leave.

“I hope they get it fixed soon, because the Peter Anderson Festival is coming up this weekend, and we'll have a lot of visitors from out of town here. It would be nice if it was cleaned up,” Weaver said.

County supervisors are coming to the rescue. One of them is Randy Bosarge.

“It's the right thing to do for all the citizens of Jackson County because all of the citizens pay county taxes. So, it's the least we could do, help the cities get the debris cleared up as quick as possible,” Bosarge explained.

That suits Allen Lane just fine, as he repairs his Nate damaged dock in Moss Point.

“It's pretty frustrating. I kind of understand it. There's a lot to be picked up. There's a lot that our cities and county need to do. I'd rather it not be there,” said Lane.

Everyone is hoping that Uncle Sam picks up the tab for at least some of the job, including Supervisor Melton Harris.

“Nate did not turn out to be the hurricane that we were anticipating, but nevertheless, we did incur damage from it. And of course, based on those criterias, I think we met those criterias,” Harris said.

Now, county officials say one of the reasons the cities can't pick up all this debris is simply because they don't have the equipment to do it. Therefore, they've fallen behind, but county officials say they're going to bring out the heavy horses to make sure the job gets done. That’s the word from county road manager Joe O'Neal.

“We're basically bringing our heavy construction crews in with trucking and heavy equipment, front end loaders, track hoes to load the material and get it to the landfills,” said O’Neal.

For citizens of Moss Point, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula, and Gautier, that is indeed welcome news.

The four cities will reimburse the county for the cost of debris removal. They hope to get some of the money back through a disaster declaration from FEMA.

County officials estimate the job should be complete by the end of next month.

