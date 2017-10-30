Suspect charged after two robberies in 14 minutes

Two gas stations on Lorraine Rd. were robbed just minutes apart Sunday evening, according to Gulfport police.

According to Sgt. Clayton Fulks, officers responded to a reported robbery at the Circle K just north of I-10 at 7:50 p.m. Police said the suspect implied he was armed and demanded money before running from the scene.

About 14 minutes later, police responded to another robbery at Stuckey’s, which is right across the street from Circle K.

Fulks said officers found 30-year-old Christopher Ware Powell III in the area and charged him with the robberies after further investigation.

Powell was charged with two counts of armed robbery and booked into the Harrison County jail on a $300,000 bond.

