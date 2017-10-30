Toys for Tots registration opening in South MS

Toys for Tots registration is now open in Hancock County and will be opening soon across the rest of South Mississippi. (Source: ToysForTots.org)

Toys for Tots registration is now open in Hancock County and will be opening soon across the rest of South Mississippi. Children up to 12 years old are eligible. Here are the toy request registration dates and locations:

Hancock County:

Hancock County Resource Center

454 Highway 90 Suite B

Waveland, MS 39576

Now - November 30, 2017

Tuesday - Thursday

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

A financial class will be offered, but is not mandatory to receive toys.

Toy pick up will be scheduled with the Resource Center.

Harrison County:

Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church

10314 Canal Road

Gulfport, MS 39503

October 31, 2017 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

November 6 - December 9, 2017

Monday 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

Friday 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

Toy pick up will be December 23 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Jackson and George counties

Jackson County Fairgrounds-Fair Hall

2902 Shortcut Rd.

Pascagoula, MS 39567

November 13 through November 17 and November 27 through December 1

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily

Stone County:

Walmart

1053 E Frontage Drive

Wiggins, MS 39577

November 11, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

December 2, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Piggly Wiggly

530 W Central Ave # C

Wiggins, MS 39577

November 18, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

December 2, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Bethlehem Baptist Church

552 Magnolia Drive South

Wiggins, Ms 39577

November 16 - 17, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saint Francis Church

1026 E Central Avenue

Wiggins, MS 39577

November 16- 17, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Toy pick up will be at Bethlehem Baptist Church and Saint Francis Church on December 16 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. and December 17 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. The organization will contact you to let you know which location you need to go to to pick up your toys.

Required Documents for All Locations:

Valid state issued picture ID

Birth certificate for each child

Guardianship/custody documentation required if you are not listed on birth certificate (Tax return with dependents can be used)

Proof of income, SNAP award letter, TANF award letter, utility allowance, Section 8 paperwork, and/or proof of expenses (rent, utilities, car notes, loans, and other bills)

