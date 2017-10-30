Toys for Tots registration opening in South MS - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Toys for Tots registration opening in South MS

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
Connect
Toys for Tots registration is now open in Hancock County and will be opening soon across the rest of South Mississippi. (Source: ToysForTots.org) Toys for Tots registration is now open in Hancock County and will be opening soon across the rest of South Mississippi. (Source: ToysForTots.org)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Toys for Tots registration is now open in Hancock County and will be opening soon across the rest of South Mississippi. Children up to 12 years old are eligible. Here are the toy request registration dates and locations:

Hancock County:
Hancock County Resource Center
454 Highway 90 Suite B
Waveland, MS 39576

Now - November 30, 2017
Tuesday - Thursday
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

A financial class will be offered, but is not mandatory to receive toys.
Toy pick up will be scheduled with the Resource Center.

Harrison County:
Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
10314 Canal Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
October 31, 2017 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
November 6 - December 9, 2017
Monday 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
Friday 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

Toy pick up will be December 23 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Jackson and George counties
Jackson County Fairgrounds-Fair Hall
2902 Shortcut Rd.
Pascagoula, MS 39567
November 13 through November 17 and November 27 through December 1
10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily 

Stone County:
Walmart
1053 E Frontage Drive
Wiggins, MS 39577
November 11, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
December 2, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Piggly Wiggly
530 W Central Ave # C
Wiggins, MS 39577
November 18, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
December 2, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Bethlehem Baptist Church
552 Magnolia Drive South
Wiggins, Ms 39577
November 16 - 17, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saint Francis Church
1026 E Central Avenue
Wiggins, MS 39577
November 16- 17, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Toy pick up will be at Bethlehem Baptist Church and Saint Francis Church on December 16 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. and December 17 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. The organization will contact you to let you know which location you need to go to to pick up your toys.

Required Documents for All Locations:
Valid state issued picture ID
Birth certificate for each child
Guardianship/custody documentation required if you are not listed on birth certificate (Tax return with dependents can be used)
Proof of income, SNAP award letter, TANF award letter, utility allowance, Section 8 paperwork, and/or proof of expenses (rent, utilities, car notes, loans, and other bills)

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly