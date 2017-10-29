Historic cemetery rededicated in Hancock County

The cemetery has been awarded a Certificate of Historical Significance by the State Department of Archives and History under the Abandoned Cemetery Act.(Image Source: WLOX News)

Descendants of confederate veteran, Victor Ladner Jr., and the Sons of the Confederate Veterans held a special ceremony to honor Ladner's memory. (Image Source: WLOX News)

It was a long-awaited day - a historic cemetery was rededicated in Hancock County on Sunday.

Descendants of confederate veteran, Victor Ladner Jr., and the Sons of the Confederate Veterans held a special ceremony to honor Ladner's memory. Family members say Ladner was a confederate soldier, as well as a prisoner of war.

“The gentleman that we honored, Victor Ladner, not only played an important part in American history and southern history, but he played an important historical role in the history of Hancock County,” said Dorty Necaise.

After Hurricane Katrina obliterated the large family cemetery, it was accidentally bulldozed. Family members have spent the past decade restoring the site. Following their hard work, they wanted to make sure the sacred grave sites were properly rededicated.

“We're going to keep this up from now on. It's not going nowhere....We're going to put permanent markers on it,” said Ray Ladner.

The cemetery has been awarded a Certificate of Historical Significance by the State Department of Archives and History under the Abandoned Cemetery Act.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.