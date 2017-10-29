Mississippi casinos take less from gamblers in September

Casino revenue fell across Mississippi in September, with Gulf Coast casinos posting steeper declines than gambling halls along the Mississippi River.

State Revenue Department figures released this month show gamblers lost $167 million statewide in September, down almost 3 percent from September 2016's $171 million.

Receipts fell 3 percent to $95 million at the 12 coastal casinos, the fourth monthly decrease this year.

While coastal casino revenues rose in 2014, 2015 and 2016, gamblers are on track to lose less in that region this year.

The 16 river casinos posted winnings of $71 million, down more than 2 percent from $73 million in September 2016.

Statewide revenue is down 2.5 percent statewide in the 2017's first nine months.

Numbers exclude Choctaw Indian casinos, which don't report winnings to the state.

