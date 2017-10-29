2 escape Saucier house fire

Two people and their pets were able to escape a house fire Sunday afternoon in Saucier.

According to Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan, the residents were using a fireplace inside the home on Shaw Road when they noticed smoke coming from the roof.

The fire was confined to one wall in the roof area, but the rest of the home filled with smoke. Investigators say something in the chimney likely sparked the accidental fire.

Units from Lizana, CRTC, and Harrison County Fire Services responded.

Sullivan says house fires are more common this time of the year as people begin to use heaters and fireplaces.

