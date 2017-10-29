1 facing charges after shots fired in Gulfport

Only one person is currently facing charges. (Photo source: File)

One man is facing a misdemeanor charge for shooting a gun during a Sunday afternoon dispute.

According to police, two men who knew each other got into an argument while inside vehicles on Cowan Lorraine Road near Deadeaux Road, shortly after noon.

Shot were fired, but it is not clear if both bullets flew from both cars. Police say the shooting was not a random incident.

The name of the man charged has not been released, and those involved are not cooperating with police. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

