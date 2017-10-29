1 facing charges after shots fired in Gulfport

It was a long-awaited day - a historic cemetery rededicated in Hancock County on Sunday.More >>
Bernice T. Simmons, long-time Coast icon, has died at the age of 91. According to an obituary, Simmons died on Oct. 18 in Biloxi.More >>
Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that left a cyclist injured.More >>
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation crews are investigating a shootout following a police chase in Panola County.More >>
The New Orleans Saints have won five straight games after opening the 2017 NFL season with back-to-back losses. The Saints occupy first-place in the NFC South Division.More >>
Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was seen entering the FBI field office Monday in Washington, DC. Rick Gates, a business partner of Manafort, also has been charged.More >>
Investigators say the suspect shot the young man several times, then reversed his truck, running over the couple. Police later found the man inside his truck, where they say he took his own life.More >>
After an actor told BuzzFeed on Sunday that Spacey made a sexual advance toward him, Spacey posted an apology on Twitter, adding, for the first time publicly, that he is gay.More >>
Puerto Rico's governor is demanding that the island's power company cancel the $300M contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid increased scrutiny of the Montana company following Hurricane Maria.More >>
Police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead in her home in Lancaster.More >>
Police say a pedestrian fell from an overpass above Interstate 66 in northern Virginia onto a car, killing the driver.More >>
Crews with the movie Bigger filmed a scene in the area of 20th Street North on Thursday.More >>
Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.More >>
Two people are dead after a fiery crash involving four 18-wheelers early Monday morning, according to officials. Louisiana State Police reported it happened on I-10 East between Grosse Tete and LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish just after 2 a.m.More >>
A University of Alabama student who was in a coma has passed away after several weeks in the hospital. Allie Brodie was in a medically induced coma after a ball hit her in the head during a soccer game with friends this month. Allie's mom posted on Facebook today letting everyone know she passed away last night. She says Allie never came out of the coma and couldn't handle the complications from pneumonia. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>
