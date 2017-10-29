Police chase in Biloxi leads to crash

Officers with the Biloxi Police Department were led on a chase Sunday while attempting to conduct a traffic stop around midnight.

Police arrested Dakota Daniel Wilkerson, 27, on the charges of driving with a suspended license, no insurance, speeding and felony eluding. Wilkerson also had two outstanding warrants for theft.

Police say the vehicle pulled over into a parking lot before quickly speeding away, leading them down Rodenburg Ave. and Beach Boulevard. Wilkerson's car came to a stop after striking another vehicle on Veterans Ave, according to reports.

Two passengers in Wilkerson's vehicle and two people in the struck car sustained minor injuries. They were soon transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Following the arrest, Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain issued Wilkerson a $100,000.00 bond.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or any other incident should contact the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898 or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

