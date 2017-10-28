Our Lady Academy, Vancleave bring home volleyball state champion - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Our Lady Academy, Vancleave bring home volleyball state championships

Our Lady Academy celebrates in their first-round volleyball playoff game vs. McLaurin Our Lady Academy celebrates in their first-round volleyball playoff game vs. McLaurin
STARKVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

Two out of three isn't so bad. 

Of the trio of Coast volleyball squads that competed for state championships this afternoon, Our Lady Academy and Vancleave return from Starkville with the ultimate prize.

The Crescents continued their dominance of Mississippi volleyball, sweeping Resurrection (25-17, 25-16, 25-17) for the Class I State Championship, the twelfth in program history.

It took every ounce of energy Vancleave could muster, but the Bulldogs outlasted Lake Cormorant (25-16, 23-25, 36-34, 19-25, 15-11) three sets to two, clinching the Class II State Championship, their first in program history. 

Congratulations to both our area champions! 

