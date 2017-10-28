Gulf Coast drops series finale 38-24 to #8 Jones County - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulf Coast drops series finale 38-24 to #8 Jones County

Gulf Coast wide receiver Zach Farrar hauls in a 66-yard touchdown pass against Jones County. Gulf Coast wide receiver Zach Farrar hauls in a 66-yard touchdown pass against Jones County.
PERKINSTON, MS (MGCCC) -

Mississippi Gulf Coast closed out its 2017 season Saturday with a 38-24 loss to No. 8 Jones County.

The Bulldogs (5-4, 3-3 MACJC South) mirrored the Bobcats (8-1, 6-0) in total yardage (452 to 454), but three missed field goals and the only turnover of the day were the difference.

Deandre Torrey ran for 170 yards on 22 carries and had his 12th touchdown of the season on a 16-yard run in the third quarter.

Zach Farrar (Fr, Southlake Carroll/Arlington, Texas) caught a 66-yard touchdown pass from Larry Sisson (So, Resurrection/Pascagoula) that tied the game at 7.

JCJC pushed the lead to 14-7 in the second quarter, then capitalized on a short field for a 10-yard TD drive to make it 21-7.

MGCCC’s Mason Hunt (Fr, Stone/Wiggins) kicked a 29-yard field goal, but Jones answered before halftime for a 21-10 lead.

The Bobcats pushed the lead to 31-10 before Torrey’s touchdown run.

After another Jones TD run, Sisson completed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Torrance Gibson (So, American Heritage/Plantation, Fla.) for the final score.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Bellinger, Dodgers top Astros 6-2 to tie World Series 2-all

    Bellinger, Dodgers top Astros 6-2 to tie World Series 2-all

    Saturday, October 28 2017 5:27 PM EDT2017-10-28 21:27:25 GMT
    Sunday, October 29 2017 2:49 AM EDT2017-10-29 06:49:01 GMT

    The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros both stayed with the same batting orders for World Series Game 4 on Saturday night.

    More >>

    The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros both stayed with the same batting orders for World Series Game 4 on Saturday night.

    More >>

  • Comeback! No. 6 Ohio State rallies to beat No. 2 Penn State

    Comeback! No. 6 Ohio State rallies to beat No. 2 Penn State

    Saturday, October 28 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-10-28 23:38:57 GMT
    Sunday, October 29 2017 2:48 AM EDT2017-10-29 06:48:55 GMT
    J.T. Barrett hit Marcus Baugh with a 16-yard touchdown pass with 1:48 left in the fourth quarter and No. 6 Ohio State rallied from 11 points down in the final five minutes to hand No. 2 Penn State its first loss,...More >>
    J.T. Barrett hit Marcus Baugh with a 16-yard touchdown pass with 1:48 left in the fourth quarter and No. 6 Ohio State rallied from 11 points down in the final five minutes to hand No. 2 Penn State its first loss, 39-38.More >>

  • AP Top 25 Takeaways: Statements for Ohio State, Notre Dame

    AP Top 25 Takeaways: Statements for Ohio State, Notre Dame

    Saturday, October 28 2017 11:27 PM EDT2017-10-29 03:27:37 GMT
    Sunday, October 29 2017 2:48 AM EDT2017-10-29 06:48:46 GMT
    The Big Ten game of the year lived up to its billing, Notre Dame pounded another Top-25 team and Iowa State continued to break the Big 12. 3 days before the 1sts CFP rankings will be announced Ohio State made the...More >>
    The Big Ten game of the year lived up to its billing, Notre Dame pounded another Top-25 team and Iowa State continued to break the Big 12. 3 days before the 1sts CFP rankings will be announced Ohio State made the biggest statement of all.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly