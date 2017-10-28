Gulf Coast drops series finale 38-24 to #8 Jones County

Mississippi Gulf Coast closed out its 2017 season Saturday with a 38-24 loss to No. 8 Jones County.

The Bulldogs (5-4, 3-3 MACJC South) mirrored the Bobcats (8-1, 6-0) in total yardage (452 to 454), but three missed field goals and the only turnover of the day were the difference.

Deandre Torrey ran for 170 yards on 22 carries and had his 12th touchdown of the season on a 16-yard run in the third quarter.

Zach Farrar (Fr, Southlake Carroll/Arlington, Texas) caught a 66-yard touchdown pass from Larry Sisson (So, Resurrection/Pascagoula) that tied the game at 7.

JCJC pushed the lead to 14-7 in the second quarter, then capitalized on a short field for a 10-yard TD drive to make it 21-7.

MGCCC’s Mason Hunt (Fr, Stone/Wiggins) kicked a 29-yard field goal, but Jones answered before halftime for a 21-10 lead.

The Bobcats pushed the lead to 31-10 before Torrey’s touchdown run.

After another Jones TD run, Sisson completed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Torrance Gibson (So, American Heritage/Plantation, Fla.) for the final score.