Praying for Amy: young south Mississippi woman battles cervical cancer

Through sponsorships and donations, they could supply food, dessert, t-shirts and do a silent auction.(Image Source: WLOX News)

The young mother of five was diagnosed with stage two cervical cancer in September of 2016. (Image Source: WLOX News)

A South Mississippi woman is fighting cervical cancer, and her church family is rallying around her.

Amy Godoy's supporters gathered at the Latimer Community Center on Saturday to show her just how much they care.

“Right now I'm on my fourth treatment to see if it will go away. It's definitely an aggressive cancer they told me,” said Godoy.

The young mother of five was diagnosed with stage two cervical cancer in September of 2016.

“It's no longer in the cervix, but it did spread to my neck and my chest and the lymph nodes there,” said Godoy.

Godoy's children are keeping her strong. Her family is walking the tough journey with her, and her church family is keeping her lifted in more ways than one. The Bethel Hill Baptist Church congregation organized a fundraiser for Godoy to help offset medical expenses.

Rev. Branden McKinion feels that if anyone deserves it, it's Amy.

“Even in the condition Amy's been in, with the cancer and all that she's always there, they’re doing the best they can. It's just been a real encouragement to us for us to see that,” said Mckinion.

Through sponsorships and donations, they can supply food, dessert, t-shirts and do a silent auction.

“All this fish was caught. stuff was donated from local stores to help cook it all. auction items all the way from signed New Orleans Saints jerseys,” said Pastor Mckinion.

Godoy's family members traveled from as far away as Atlanta to be at the fundraiser. She was thrilled, yet humbled by the show of support.

“I had my doubts only because I didn't want anyone else to have to worry about what I had to go through or what I had to do for myself, but they've definitely helped. This benefit has been a blessing,” said Godoy.

Godoy is no longer on chemo. She's now undergoing immunotherapy.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.