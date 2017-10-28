Boo Bash has new haunts at Gulfport Sportsplex

Children and their families crowded into the Gulfport Sportsplex for Boo Bash. (Photo source: WLOX)

Too big for its regular haunt, Boo Bash is spreading out all over the Gulfport Sportsplex and giving people more room to have fun.

The new home seems to have hit the mark.

“It’s a lot more space,” said Boo Bash veteran Sheekyna Mason. “It lessens the congestion of the lines. So, so far, I like this one better.”

For her, it’s all about the children.

“They make sure the kids have fun and there’s a variety of things that they give out and activities they provide for families," said Mason.

The event drew 2,300 children and families out to Jones Park in 2016. In 2017, it broke the all-time record with 2,992.

The Gulfport Sportsplex has almost twice the space and room to grow the new tourism season.

“I like to laugh that Halloween and fall turns into our busiest time of the year,” said city spokesman Chris Vignes. “Last week we had Cinema by the Spooky Shore, and now we’re following up with Boo Bash. So, it’s two weekends in a row and we follow up with Halloween coming next week.”

Peggy Johnson’s outfit is more traditional.

“I’m dressed in my mommy costume,” Johnson said. “The reason I like this is because it’s always giving back and doing something for the children.”

