Police fight war against drugs with National Take Back Day

By Ray Price, Reporter
In April, more than 4,000 pounds of medication was collected. (Photo source: WLOX) In April, more than 4,000 pounds of medication was collected. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

People aren't necessarily buying opioids off the streets from a dealer. In many cases, they're simply opening a medicine cabinet. 

Just two days after President Trump declared opioid abuse to be a public health emergency, the Drug Enforcement Administration hosted the 14th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The bi-annual event is an opportunity for people turn in expired, unwanted, or unused pills - no questions asked.

"With those unused pain meds being in your medicine cabinet, the access and the opportunity there for someone to come and get those pills and use them in a way that they're not intended to be used," said DEA Special Agent, Wade Barnes. 

Properly destroying the forfeited medications is a key step in fighting the war against drugs.

The April National Take Back Day brought in 450 tons of prescription medications. In Mississippi, law enforcement collection sites gathered a total of 4,145 pounds.

The DEA plans to increase the number of take-back events until the opioid crisis is resolved.

