1 injured in Ocean Springs motorcycle accident

One person was injured in a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon on MS-609 near Old Fort Bayou Road in Ocean Springs.

Officials say the motorcycle was traveling north on MS-609 in the right lane when a car turning left from Old Fort Bayou Road collided with the bike.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and the accident is under investigation.

