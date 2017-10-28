Maritime Heritage Hall of Fame inductees honored

Hundreds gathered in Biloxi to honor the newest members of the fourth annual Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum Heritage Hall of Fame.

A packed house of visitors and honorees payed tribute to those who best reflect the long history and culture of the business.

There were 35 inductions of people, boats and processing plants in this year's Heritage Hall of Fame.

"We look forward to continuing this tradition," said Kim Ross Bush with the museum. "We think it's a wonderful way to have our community involved. The people who really are members of this industry, friends and family stay close to us and participate in what we do here."

The Hall of Fame was established four years ago to highlight those who are most dedicated to the tradition of the maritime and seafood industry on the Coast.

It was also a chance to get an early peek at the new Heritage Hall of Fame interactive exhibit that is scheduled to be open Dec. 9.

Already more than 400 entries have been vetted for the new interactive exhibit.

Below is a list of this year's inductees:

Boat owners, captains, commercial fishermen: Dominick Jurich, Pete Halat Sr., Peter Maximillian "Mutt" Jurich Sr., Jack Andrew Gazzo Sr., Earl Wildon Ross, Harry Gonsoulin, Capt. George Duggan, Vernon J. Lepre Sr., John Skrnich, William Cruso, Oduse Trahan, Anton Tony Guich, Mateo "Mike" Marinovich, Gregory Taliancich, Margaret "Maggie" Allen Ross and George Ross.

Boat names: Thelma Bee, Little Pumpkin, Emma Harvey, Deborah, Mystery, Eva Marie, Clyde R and Ora Mae.

Industry trades: Frederick Henry McCaleb, Charles E. Gilbert Sr., Philip Dellenger Sheet Metal, Joseph Alcide Barras, Ophelia L. Williams, Peck Williams, Mary Helena "Lena" Marinovich Newman, Margaret "Maggie" Allen Ross and George Ross.

Commercial Seafood Processing: Ott Brother's & McCaleb Oyster Co. (Frederick Henry McCaleb) and Cruso Canning Company (Wiliam Cruso).

