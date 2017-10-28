Gulfport kicks off new Halloween block party

The event will end at midnight. (Photo Source: GMSA)

A brand new Halloween celebration in Gulfport hopes to become the "Biggest Halloween party on the Coast".

The Gulfport Main Street Association will be holding the inaugural 'All Around Downtown' block party on Saturday from 3 p.m. until midnight.

The event will include live local music, family-friendly activities, and costume contests with $1,000+ in prizes. More than 15 vendors from across South Mississippi are participating.

For a list of Halloween happenings across the Coast, visit www.GulfCoastWeekend.com.

