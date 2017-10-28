Saucier man arrested for car embezzlement

A man from Saucier has been arrested for embezzlement, police say.

According to the Biloxi Police Department, a warrant for embezzlement of a vehicle was filed for 35-year-old Bobby Lee Anderson.

Officials say the warrant stemmed from an incident in late August, when a victim reported they allowed Anderson to borrow their vehicle for the day. Anderson failed to return the vehicle within the agreed time frame, which prompted the investigation.

Anderson was taken to Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain issued a bond of $25,000.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or any other incident should contact the Biloxi Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898 or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

