Zonta Festival celebrates 40th anniversary

The 40th annual Zonta Arts & Crafts Festival went on without a hitch in downtown Pascagoula this morning, despite some weather issues.

Even with overcast skies and chilly temperatures, hundreds of people showed up in just the first couple of hours. Hundreds more arrived later in the afternoon.

Attendees were treated to arts and crafts by dozens of vendors, as well as plenty of food and live music.

Many of the festival goers said they were looking at doing some early Christmas shopping, picking up unique locally made gifts for family and friends.

Meanwhile, downtown businesses were full of shoppers as well.

One business owner said the Zonta Festival is one of the biggest moneymaker’s of the year for her. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the festival's start in the community.

This year‘s festival was supposed to go on three weeks ago, but a visit by hurricane Nate that Saturday postponed the annual event until today.

The festival is hosted by the Zonta Club of Pascagoula, a local chapter of an international organization with goals of advancing the status of women worldwide through service and advocacy.

