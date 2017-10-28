Friday Night Football Showdown: Week 11 Recap

The Gulfport Admirals were without the services of starting quarterback T.Q. Newsome Friday night at Milner Stadium. Coach Eddie Pierce called on senior Jalen "Speedy" Knight to run the Admirals offense against Ocean Springs and he did just that, to perfection.

Knight guided Gulfport to four first half touchdowns with nifty moves and scored three of the touchdowns to give the Admirals a 28-0 halftime advantage.

The Admirals defense was rock solid in helping Gulfport claim the Region 4-6A title and home field advantage in the playoffs in two weeks.

Hancock defeated Biloxi 21-19... in a thriller in the Kiln to lockup the No. 2 seed in Region 4-6A. Marquis Cherry ripped off a 30-yard scamper in the first half, which later led to a touchdown scamper for the Hawks. Hancock will be hosting it first playoff game at home in two weeks since the 1990 season.

Indians quarterback Brodie King, in his second game back after breaking his leg in the season opener, tossed two first half touchdowns that gave Biloxi a 13-7 lead. King connected with Jordan Montgomery on a 61 yard strike.

D'Iberville beat Harrison Central 36-12. Quarterback Jaden Walley connected with Jordan Harley on a 17-yard touchdown and later hooked up with Ja'Quavis Foster on a 15-yard TD pass. The Warriors are tied with St. Martin, D'Iberville and Biloxi in the Region 4-6A standings..all at 3 wins and 3 losses.

St. Martin beat Pascagoula 28 to 10.

Region 8-4A ranks...the Moss Point Tigers secured the fourth and final playoff slot with a 35-7 win over Bay High. Keandre Booker scored Moss Point's first touchdown, that tied the game 7-all and played a major role in leading the Tigers to victory. Moss Point will be on the road next week in the first-round of the Class 4A playoffs.

East Central blasted Vancleave 62-7 and will host a home playoff game next week. Head coach Seth Smith has his undefeated Hornets buzzing.

Pass Christian will be hosting a playoff game following a dominating 30 to 7 win over St. Stanislaus. The Rockachaws will be the No. 3 seed and will be on the road next week.

Poplarville, the Region 7-4A champion beat Lawrence County 58-20 and it's looking like a Poplarville-East Central clash in the 4A South State finals, if they continue their winning ways. The Poplarville Hornets completed their first undefeated regular season since the 1972 team.

Region 4-5A Stone beat Pearl River Central 31 to 6 behind the super talents of quarterback Enrique Whaley. He can do it all and is a top-notch defensive back. The Tomcats are the No. 3 seed with 4 wins and 2 losses and travel to Long Beach next Friday.

Wayne County is tied with Long Beach for the fourth and final playoff slot. The War Eagles beat West Harrison 37-0 to pick up their 3rd region win in six games.

On Thursday..Region 4-5A champion Hattiesburg defeated Long Beach 48-19. No. 2 seed Picayune blasted Gautier 56-21. The Maroon Tide will host a playoff game in two weeks.

In other games: Collins handed St. Patrick a 34 to 2 defeat and Prentiss Christian doubled-up on Christian Collegiate Academy 28 to 14.

