400 inmates relocated due to staffing shortage

Four hundred inmates at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution have been relocated due to a staffing shortage.

The current population of the Leakesville facility is 2,631; just 451 shy from the authorized capacity.

"We likely will have to close some other units," Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall said. "This is a necessary measure to address public safety concerns. We believe it is best for the safety of our staff and inmates. We also hope this is temporary because we want to fill all vacancies. We are aggressively recruiting."

The relocated inmates will be spread among the 15 regional facilities and three private prisons.

A common issue in both federal and state prisons, agency recruiters are currently working to identify potential new employees.

"Staffing is definitely an ongoing issue corrections leaders talk about when we meet," said Commissioner Hall, who is a member of the Association of State Correctional Administrators.

