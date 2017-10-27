I-10 reopens after single-vehicle accident

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has reopened all lanes of Interstate 10 in Hancock County at the 2-mile marker.

According to officials, a Lexus SUV with six passengers went off the road into the median, rolling several times before coming to a stop upside down.

Five people were taken to area hospitals by ambulance, and one was flown to New Orleans for treatment. All victims appeared to be in stable condition.

