Biloxi Police search for missing man

The Biloxi Police Department is asking the public for assistance with locating a man reported missing.

Thanh V. Le, 79, was last seen in Biloxi between February 2-3 near Benachi Ave. and Division St. His last clothing description is unknown.

Mr. Le is 5' feet 4" inches tall and weighs 100 lbs. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Mr.Thanh Le’s location, please contact Officer Wheeler at (228) 702-3054 or call the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Biloxi Police Dispatch at (228) 392-0641.

