Gulfport police warn residents about vicious dogs

The Gulfport Police Department is warning residents to be aware of two vicious dogs that may be running loose near Pratt Avenue and 20th Street.

On Oct. 26, there were three reports of attacks. One dog is described as possibly being a blue and white pit bull with a dark leash, and the other is believed to be a smaller, brown pit bull mix.

Authorities have seized two dogs that match the general descriptions, but the animals have not yet been identified by the victims.

Anyone who sees the dogs should not approach them. Instead, contact GPD immediately at 228-868-5959.

