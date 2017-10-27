South Ms. home built as antebellum reproduction

The owners of Moss Rose Manor strive to bring a glimpse the 19th century to the Gulf Coast.

From the Greek revival architecture to 19th century furnishings, Moss Rose Manor is a reproduction of an antebellum home.

Wanda Garner and her husband bought the home from the original builder, who choose the historic city of Natchez, Mississippi as the inspiration for replicating a period home.

"He and his wife loved history and they went to Natchez on a regular basis and toured historic homes. He wanted to build this home as authentic as possible," said Garner.

After construction began, the structure sat unfinished. The Garners then took over and embarked on a journey to complete the job.

"My husband and I have done a lot of research. It was not finished when we purchased it. Even the paint colors are historic paint colors. The molding is as authentic as we could make it," Garner said.

Today, Moss Rose Manor is a bed and breakfast, a venue for weddings and a place people can rent for social events.

A music box from the mid 1800s is one of many period pieces found around Moss Rose Manor. It's all designed to give guests a historic experience, all a part of the Garner's plan.

"That's one of things my husband and I said when we were blessed in being able to get the home. We want to share it with as many people as possible," said Garner.

Moss Rose Manor is located on Big Creek Road north of I-10.

