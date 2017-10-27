Man, teen suspects in Gulfport drive-by shooting

Gulfport police are asking for help from the public finding two suspects wanted in relation to a drive-by shooting. One of the suspects is just 16 years old.

Sgt. Clayton Fulks said police are looking for Damaro Markeith Robertson, 25, and Rakim Savonta Jones, 16. Fulks said Jones will be charged as an adult in the case.

Fulks said the drive-by happened around 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Ohio Ave. The victim, who was still on the scene when police got there, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Robertson and Jones were developed as suspects after further investigation, Fulks said.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects or details that could help investigators, please call the police department at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

