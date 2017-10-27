Biloxi police close Pass Rd. after rollover crash

Biloxi police are closing all lanes of Pass Rd. at Big Lake Rd. due to a rollover accident. Police say one vehicle flipped.

Pass road is shut down just east of Big Lake Road due to a rollover accident pic.twitter.com/pzckGYqy9X — Dave Ryan (@DaveRyanWLOX) October 27, 2017

Three people had to be rescued from the overturned vehicle. All three were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Pass road remains closed east of Big Lake Rd as officials work to clear this wreck. Severity of injuries are unknown at this time pic.twitter.com/jjDVWHhBJg — Dave Ryan (@DaveRyanWLOX) October 27, 2017

Police do not know how long the road will be closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.