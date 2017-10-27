Biloxi police close Pass Rd. after rollover crash - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi police close Pass Rd. after rollover crash

(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Biloxi police are closing all lanes of Pass Rd. at Big Lake Rd. due to a rollover accident. Police say one vehicle flipped.

Three people had to be rescued from the overturned vehicle. All three were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police do not know how long the road will be closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

