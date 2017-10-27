How to search for sex offenders near you before trick or treating

By simply putting in your address, you can see if any registered sex offenders live within a three-mile radius of your home. (Photo source: MS SOR)

How well do you know your neighbors? Halloween may be the one night of the year when you or your children actually visit every neighbor within walking distance. But before you let the kids knock on those doors, you may want to do a little online research.

Mississippi keeps an online database of every registered sex offender in the state at http://state.sor.dps.ms.gov/

By simply putting in your address, you can see if any registered sex offenders live within a three-mile radius of your home.

The state also has a Community Notification System which allows you to register an address, and be notified by e-mail when a sex offender registers a home, work, or school address that is near you.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.