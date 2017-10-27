Rolls Royce celebrates 10 years of industry in Hancock Co.

Local, state, and industry leaders who helped make the facility possible were on hand to help celebrate the decade of hard work. (Photo source: WLOX)

Friday was a day for celebrating industry in Hancock County. It’s an anniversary for a company that tests some important technology in South Mississippi.

Millions of people take to the skies every day thanks to the work that’s done here at the Rolls Royce Jet Engine Testing Facility at Stennis Space Center. The facility is celebrating its 10th anniversary of operation here.

Over that decade, Rolls Royce has invested around $100 million in Hancock County in the initial construction and an expansion. This was the first outdoor jet engine testing facility built by Rolls Royce outside of the United Kingdom.

There have been a handful of engines tested at this facility, and industry officials say that’s just the beginning.

“We’ve got fantastic support from Hancock County, from the State of Mississippi, and also the federal level,” said Hamish Guthrie, General Manager of the Rolls Royce Outdoor Jet Engine Testing Facility. “We’ve got all the infrastructure we need in the area, and we can really continue to make this facility an ongoing success.”

Local, state, and industry leaders who helped make the facility possible were on hand to help celebrate the decade of hard work.

