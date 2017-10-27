Burger King's anti-bullying PSA will take you by surprise

If you saw a child being bullied, would you say something? What about if your fast food order was wrong? Would you speak up about that?

Burger King is putting those two seemingly unrelated things together in a new public service announcement that will touch your heart. We know, it's basically a three-minute commercial for Burger King. But we have to give the company credit for doing something to make us all think.

Sad Spoiler Alert: More people are upset about their burgers than the kid.

The facts are that bullying is the #1 act of violence against young people in America today, and 30 percent of school kids worldwide are bullied each year, according to the non-profit organization No Bully.

October is National Bullying Prevention Month. Visit NoBully.org to learn how you can take a stand against bullying.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.