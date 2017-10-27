Substitute teacher caught on video cursing at Biloxi High student

The video shows an argument between a substitute teacher and a student. (Photo source: Facebook)

A substitute teacher was caught on camera cursing at a high school student Thursday. A Biloxi Public Schools official confirmed the incident happened inside a Biloxi High School classroom.

The video shows an argument between a substitute teacher and a student, and it’s now getting a lot of attention on social media.

Officials with the school district call the actions of the substitute "unprofessional" and behavior they don't condone.

We're told the woman was contracted through Kelly Services to be a substitute for the school. The company would not comment on her employment status.

"We're always concerned when we see reports of inappropriate behavior. But out of respect for the parties involved, we cannot release any specific details. We are aware of the video," Kelly Services said in a statement.

We're working to get more information on this story, including what happened leading up to this argument. We'll update you as more details are released.

