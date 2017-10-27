Hattiesburg beat Long Beach to lockup the Region 4-5A championship

The Long Beach Bearcats entered the Hattiesburg game with 3 wins and 2 losses in the Region 4-5A standings, while the Tigers were 5 and 0 after a 41-37 win over Picayune last Friday.

Bearcats head coach Forrest Williams watched his team jump out of the gate quickly when sophomore quarterback Cade Crosby zipped the football to Tony Young and the 170 pound senior would take it to the house, racing 65 yards for the games first touchdown.

Long Beach jumped out to a 13-6 advantage when Crosby loafed a 42-yard touchdown pass to Logan Matherne.

Hattiesburg would turn up the heat defensively and had a pick six of an ill-advised toss by Crosby. Later, as Crosby was being sacked near the Bearcats end zone, Crosby attempted to get rid of the football and it was intercepted. Later William Robinson of Hattiesburg picked up a fumble and raced into the Long Beach end zone that propelled the Tigers to a 35-13 lead in the second quarter.

Tigers quarterback Jarod Conner and running back Fabian Franklin would pick up the Hattiesburg offense to post a 48-19 win over the Bearcats.

Long Beach falls to 3-3 in the Region 4-5A ranks with one game remaining in the regular season. Next Friday the Bearcats will host Stone. The 3 and 2 Tomcats entertain Pearl River Central 7 p.m. Friday night in Perkinston.

