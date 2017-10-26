Three of the four Coast volleyball teams advance to the State Finals on Saturday at MSU

Defending Class I state volleyball champion OLA is back in the finals. In fact, it's going to be an All-Coast championship. Resurrection advanced in the Final Four at Mississippi State by beating St. Andrews in four-sets.

Senior Emma Funk continued her aggressive play and guided the Crescents to a sweep of Alcorn Central 25-9, 25-13, 25-13. Funk had 25 kills. OLA 6-foot- sophomore Rebecca Walk came up with 21 kills. Resurrection stands in the way of OLA winning a 12th volleyball championship. The Eagles defeated St. Andrews 25-16, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16. Daja Cowan and Emma Godfrey combined for 23 kills.

OLA defeated Resurrection 3-0 twice during the regular season.

Vancleave needed five sets to oust Lewisburg 27-29, 22-25, 25-16, 25-21, 16-14. The Lady Bulldogs got a little revenge because Lewisburg defeated Vancleave last year in the state tournament. The Lady Bulldogs will face Lake Cormorant in the Class II state finals Saturday at 1 on the campus of Mississippi State in Starkville.

Defending Class III state champion Hancock suffered a five-set defeat at the hands of DeSoto Central. The Hawks dropped the first two sets, 10-25 and 14-25. The Lady Hawks battled back to win the next two, 25-19 and 26-24. In the final set DeSoto Central prevailed 16-14. DeSoto Central and Brandon will meet in the championship game on Saturday.

Good luck to our local teams and we know that at least one coast team will claim the Class I state title.

