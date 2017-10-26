Gulfport High senior inspires others with success through adversity

Zachary said he doesn't let autism hold him back. (Photo source: WLOX)

Julie Boyd says she wants to thank the community of support she's found for her son, senior Zachary Davis, at Gulfport High School.

Although Zachary Davis is on the autism spectrum, he's succeeding academically.

He's been inducted into the National Technical Honor Society and the National Honor Society, and is even on an award-winning robotics team.

His mother, Julie Boyd, says a lot of that success can be attributed to people who understand that everyone has different strengths and weaknesses.

Awareness, needs to be out there so much," said Boyd.

Boyd says, "He's also in the Anime' Club, the Literary Club, he volunteers at the Humane Society and he volunteers at Harrison County Head Start," said Boyd.

Zachary, who wants to pursue a career in engineering or physics, doesn't let his diagnosis limit him. His strategy: trying his best.

"Don't make this situation with autism as an excuse of why you can't go farther than you can," Zachary said.

Boyd says her son is able to teach her things, and she's glad to be able to guide him through any challenge he faces.

"I want him to be an example, I want anyone to be able to say 'I can do this,'" she said.

