Family pays tribute to plane crash victim

On Wednesday, Brewer's wife Tina Cook returned to the beach to honor her husband. (Photo source: Facebook)

Two years after three men were involved in a Jackson County plane crash, the wife of one of the men is honoring his memory.

Minutes after taking off from Million Air shortly after midnight on Oct. 27, the plane piloted by Ron Gregory suddenly disappeared from air traffic control radars. Also on board were Dexter Brewer and Gerald Miletello.

Despite debris from the aircraft washing up on Belle Fontaine Beach in Ocean Springs, the three men were never found.

On Wednesday, Brewer's wife Tina Cook returned to the beach to honor her husband with flowers and a cross. Cook wrote on Facebook, "...We loved Dexter with all our hearts and there will never be another one like him."

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.