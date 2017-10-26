KAFB Division St. gate site unveiled

On Thursday, members of the media got the first look at the site of a future Division Street gate.

The initial design was unveiled in Biloxi in June and will replace the main gate into Keesler Air Force Base on White Avenue.

According to Keesler Civil Engineer Mark Malone, the design for three-phase project is still in the works. But the first phase, which would be building the road for the new gate, is already funded and should begin in the next few months.

"The actual construction fencing, we think, will go up in January, but we have to finish the design with relation to the other components that I described," said KAFB civil engineer Mark Malone. "That design will be finished early in 2018. We think that we will actually see groundbreaking in April of this upcoming year."

Malone says the entire project could take up to three years to complete.

