Police searching for missing man in Biloxi

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 70 year old.

Earl Roberson, Jr. was last seen in Biloxi on Oct. 19 near Popp's Ferry Road and Camp Four Jacks Road wearing a white shirt and khaki shorts.

Roberson is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds. He has grey hair and beard, as well as hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Mr. Roberson’s location is asked to contact Officer Holmes at (228) 702-3102 or call the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Biloxi Police Dispatch at (228)392-0641.

