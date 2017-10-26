HCUA repairing broken sewer line in Long Beach

The Harrison County Utility Authority is working to make repairs after a 24-inch sewer line broke Wednesday near Espy Ave. and Demorelle Ave.

“This is a pipe that’s probably 25 to 30 years old, and it just failed,” said HCUA Executive Director Donald Scharr.

According to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, the sewer line was carrying partially treated wastewater between a lift station of Johnson Rd. and a nearby treatment facility.

Scharr said emergency crews were called to the scene and were able to contain the spill in a ditch. Vacuum trucks continued to pump the wastewater out of the ditch Thursday..

Scharr said the utility authority has been in contact with MDEQ as they monitor the situation. MDEQ has issued a water contact advisory for a section of canal that runs near the spill site.

HCUA hopes to have the repairs complete Thursday, but Scharr said they’re prepared to continue the work Friday if that’s what it takes. Lane closures in the area are a possibility as crews work to complete the repairs.

